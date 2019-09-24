Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $2.22 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 36,153 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 40,335 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,284 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 109,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 390,363 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus invested in 743 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 509,166 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 426,258 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,100 shares stake. Qs Limited Com holds 5,888 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Company reported 36,427 shares. Next Fincl Gp accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based National Bank has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 13,131 are held by First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Numerixs Invest Techs owns 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 240,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

