Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Brown Advisory Has Upped Holding by $35.64 Million; Lennar (LEN) Holder Sanders Capital Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 647,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 6.08M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.94 million, up from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 1.11M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90 million, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 1.74M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 198,927 shares to 256,163 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 229,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) (BF-B) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Homebuilder Stocks Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $24.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 1.01M shares to 36.91M shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 773,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).