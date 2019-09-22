Brown Capital Management Upped Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Increased Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $625,485; Stock Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 279,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.28 million, up from 274,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 50,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 162,934 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.09M, up from 112,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.09 million shares traded or 141.19% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 34,059 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $174.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,381 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,939 shares to 306,637 shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 29,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,333 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).