Brown Capital Management Upped By $14.68 Million Its Neogen (NEOG) Stake; Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Neogen Corp (NEOG) stake by 3.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 236,702 shares as Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s stock rose 18.86%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 6.58M shares with $408.86M value, up from 6.35 million last quarter. Neogen Corp now has $3.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 76,200 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 96 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 74 reduced and sold stock positions in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 63.99 million shares, down from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 57 Increased: 69 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.99 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $607,579 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for 357,145 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 808,214 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jrm Investment Counsel Llc has 1.49% invested in the company for 157,805 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 751,588 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Conestoga Cap Lc reported 1.59M shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 60,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Ranger Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 389,769 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research stated it has 25,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 600 shares. Swiss Bank owns 96,866 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.13% or 95,214 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 45,239 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 326,986 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 3,962 shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 190 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 19,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 10,566 shares to 1.81M valued at $371.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) stake by 100,851 shares and now owns 4.82 million shares. Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was reduced too.