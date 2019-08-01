Brown Capital Management Trimmed Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $13.89 Million; Stock Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Resmed (RMD) by $5.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 68,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.44 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $233.35. About 335,558 shares traded or 88.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 94.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 52,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 3,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345,000, down from 55,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 512,918 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.06 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Sandercock Brett, worth $276,900 on Wednesday, January 30. $152,144 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Hollingshead James. Another trade for 6,651 shares valued at $646,330 was sold by Farrell Michael J..

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,603 shares to 9,720 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Nat’l Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 18,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 7,257 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 4,369 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Glob Investors (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 10,589 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 182,748 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 45,925 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 33,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). World Asset Management reported 9,865 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 33,774 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 37,418 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Sun Life reported 244 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 49,572 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.32 million for 37.41 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

