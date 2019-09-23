Brown Capital Management Stake in Netscout Sys (NTCT) Cut as Valuation Declined; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $4.42 Million Its Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 100,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.28M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 1.76M shares traded or 248.99% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 130,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 230,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 8.27 million shares traded or 86.78% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 22,500 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $9.86M for 45.42 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -316.67% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 1.26 million shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $240.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 431,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).