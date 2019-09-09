Brown Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by $388,221; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $8.69 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 8,559 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 5,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 212,855 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 1.15M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Financial Bank stated it has 3,310 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burney Communications invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arrow reported 34,228 shares. 239,410 were reported by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 51,845 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Manchester Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cheviot Value Lc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marco Invest Limited Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt Com has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 1.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 175,028 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 0.03% or 2,296 shares. 750 were reported by Cypress Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 45,970 shares to 478,410 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38,347 shares to 68,344 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 168,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).