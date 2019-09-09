Brown Capital Management Position in Masimo (MASI) Has Cut by $5.29 Million as Valuation Rose; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased by $1.11 Million Its Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 38,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 68,344 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 106,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $157.61. About 456,373 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 50 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,124 shares stake. Natixis owns 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 62,387 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 47,160 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 9,760 shares. Hahn Mgmt Ltd stated it has 445,429 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc accumulated 92,028 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1,063 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 105,500 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 84,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 67,403 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 627,773 shares. Invesco reported 545,974 shares. Burney owns 2,577 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.21% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 335,636 are held by Scout Invs Incorporated. Fort Lp holds 12,724 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 10,958 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 26,013 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,827 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Massachusetts-based Westfield Mngmt LP has invested 0.21% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 213,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 12 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,824 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 1,598 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,783 shares to 358,050 shares, valued at $48.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).