Brown Capital Management Lowered Quidel (QDEL) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 1.99M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 5.47M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.99 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 125,508 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,804 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54M shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.