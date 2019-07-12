Brown Capital Management Lowered Nic (EGOV) Position by $14.22 Million as Stock Declined; Schulhoff & Co Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increased by $386,700 as Stock Value Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 836,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.89M, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 101,914 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Italy April Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 06/03/2018 – NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV); 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 30/03/2018 – Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansans May Now Register Vehicles Online; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 5.60 BLN SHILLINGS VS 6.17 BLN SHILLINGS YR AGO

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $367.7. About 463,783 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,626 shares to 52,369 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.01 million for 23.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.