Brown Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Quidel (QDEL) by $4.70 Million as Shares Declined; Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $68.69 Million; Stock Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.47M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.99 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 91,853 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 299,725 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE)

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,846 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.34M for 39.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $63.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.