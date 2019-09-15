Brown Capital Management Lowered Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding by $1.94 Million; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $561,589 as Shares Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 345,381 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.18M, down from 358,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $149.92. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.76% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 70,676 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 648,507 shares. Ballentine Prtn accumulated 238 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.07% or 9,227 shares. Yorktown Management & Co invested in 0.12% or 300 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 385 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 20,995 shares. Bb&T stated it has 449 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 30,215 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,072 shares. Palladium Ltd Com stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Finemark Commercial Bank accumulated 407 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 125,857 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $353.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 180,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.55M for 21.66 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.