Brown Capital Management Lowered Holding in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) by $555,135 as Stock Value Rose; Barnett & Company Holds Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.7. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc analyzed 32,655 shares as the company's stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $395.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 52,263 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $56,855 was made by Anderson James M. on Thursday, May 16. Rice John McCune Jr. bought 2,000 shares worth $22,516.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,500 shares to 340,768 shares, valued at $43.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zafgen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ObsEva Reports New Clinical Evidence of Nolasiban Mechanism of Action, Supporting Its Potential to Increase Live Birth Rate Following Embryo Transfer in IVF – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autolus Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of Data Supporting the Development of AUTO1 for Treatment of Patients with ALL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 55.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.2 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $3.84M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 15,144 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,801 shares. Principal Gp reported 356,292 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 90,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 74,937 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 16,229 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Moreover, Gotham Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 33,263 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sports Retailers Tackled by Slowing Demand – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial holds 14,993 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.71M shares. Northstar Asset Limited Co invested in 0.75% or 9,618 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 36,279 shares. 16.87 million are owned by Northern Corp. Edgewood Management Llc holds 1,097 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co reported 112,576 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Profit Mgmt Limited owns 8,366 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 32,643 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 26,436 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.89M shares. Financial Advisory Service owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,454 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,818 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,029 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).