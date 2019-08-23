Brown Capital Management Lifted Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Position by $36.70 Million; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake Held by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 179,074 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 111,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 2.03 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3′ Otlk Neg; 30/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 531,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.65 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 185,067 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares to 3,809 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 35,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 308,911 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Caxton Lp has 5,190 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 157,568 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 4,850 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 173,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt has 695,060 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 21,000 shares. 384,636 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Axa has 0.15% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 11,383 shares.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Q2 Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 8% on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 522,762 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 341,900 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 3,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability reported 18,630 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Incorporated has 345,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 165,691 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 85,312 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 17,883 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 48,601 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.97M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 130,681 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,281 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 67,495 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 270,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,491 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).