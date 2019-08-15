Brown Capital Management Lifted Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 4.73 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 77,715 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5.51M shares with $174.13 million value, up from 5.43 million last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $734.04 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 143,020 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 26,561 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $306.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 161,342 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 132,926 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 8,641 shares to 29,127 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 75,309 shares and now owns 4.03M shares. Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 300 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,326 shares. Paradigm Management Inc Ny invested in 1.17% or 421,500 shares. Citigroup owns 21,330 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 45,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 39,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 8,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,926 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Lc owns 287,360 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 163,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 513,900 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 27,532 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $40 highest and $35 lowest target. $37.33’s average target is 58.31% above currents $23.58 stock price. Vocera had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

