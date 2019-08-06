Brown Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $441,000; First Mercantile Trust Co Position in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Increased by $309,756

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Memo reveals Facebook VP wanted growth even if it `cost a life’; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 75,309 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $294.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.15% stake. Texas-based Smith Asset Limited Partnership has invested 2.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.68% or 20,342 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gm Advisory stated it has 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 7.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 87,178 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital has 1.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Selkirk Ltd Co reported 4.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp reported 39,345 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.68% or 998,408 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp invested in 55,171 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 381,175 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17,926 shares to 6,941 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).