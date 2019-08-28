Brown Capital Management Lifted Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding; Banc Funds Co Has Raised By $446,400 Its Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 3,783 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 358,050 shares with $48.90 million value, up from 354,267 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 109,483 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc acquired 24,800 shares as Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 832,832 shares with $15.72M value, up from 808,032 last quarter. Unity Bancorp Inc. now has $212.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 159 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 29/03/2018 – Unity Bank Denies Entering Binding Agreement With Milost; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter

Among 4 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $148 lowest target. $163.50’s average target is 6.50% above currents $153.52 stock price. ICON had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ICLR in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) stake by 741,628 shares to 3.76M valued at $370.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) stake by 342,187 shares and now owns 7.94M shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 9.8% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1% Nasdaq:UNTY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Nicolet Bankshares Inc. stake by 17,700 shares to 265,485 valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) stake by 148,359 shares and now owns 533,704 shares. Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) was reduced too.