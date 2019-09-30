Brown Capital Management Lifted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $43.63 Million; Stock Price Declined; Beach Point Capital Management LP Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Cut by $4.54 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54 million, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 196,641 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 431,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378.19M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.73. About 401,817 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

