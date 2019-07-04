Brown Capital Management Lifted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 47.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 1,804 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5,624 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 3,820 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 153,534 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and reduced stakes in Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $188.96 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 32.8 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund for 24,860 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 85,746 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.09% invested in the company for 67,739 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,885 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 8,949 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) has risen 1.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) stake by 2,432 shares to 3,809 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 31,725 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Archon Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 80 shares. Citigroup owns 13,695 shares. 16,414 were reported by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 9 are held by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 193 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 63,431 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,969 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,703 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal Svcs holds 206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. White Elm Llc holds 39,464 shares. Bainco Interest Investors holds 1.98% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 49,266 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,056 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 12,914 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 157,197 were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association.

Among 8 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $260 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $277 target.