Brown Capital Management Lifted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $1.20 Million; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 512,316 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 35,100 shares as the company's stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 66,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 1.19M shares traded or 28.63% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 4,259 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 413,970 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Com holds 0.05% or 54,163 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 21,933 were accumulated by British Columbia Management. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.23% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 13,596 shares. Df Dent And invested in 1.54% or 657,089 shares. Security Tru owns 9,305 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aviva Public Limited Com has 49,692 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 107,999 shares. Md Sass Incorporated owns 2.29% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 121,209 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 85,714 shares. Legal & General Public Limited accumulated 797,096 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $222.61M for 21.16 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 8,933 shares to 11,933 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)