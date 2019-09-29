Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Proto Labs (PRLB); Polen Capital Management Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $460.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4.39 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16B, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 44,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.11 million, up from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 124,476 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB)

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 26,214 shares to 727,554 shares, valued at $33.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 73,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Tapestry, and Proto Labs Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Proto Labs Stock Popped 8% – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Proto Labs Fell 5% on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Gained 93% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proto Labs: Solid 3D Printing And Manufacturing Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 450,157 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.66% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 48,704 are owned by Sei Invs. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 16,578 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,567 shares. Next Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 1,189 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 2,868 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 353 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 8,962 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 14,730 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 20,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 10,684 shares. Captrust Fin reported 716 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $799.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.