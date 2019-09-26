Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO); Second Curve Capital Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.10 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 63,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 888,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.87M, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 377,339 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent accumulated 2.87% or 2.49M shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Sei has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,615 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Co has 2.2% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 1.84M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 179,962 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 238,855 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 23,016 shares. 5,558 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 181,240 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Amer International Group holds 20,924 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.59 million shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $128.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,381 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 14,469 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 242,066 shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Limited Liability Co reported 2.7% stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.07% or 8,280 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 332,385 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 9,501 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Lc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 172,559 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.99 million shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 810,171 shares. Middleton & Ma has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 3,975 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Com invested in 155,146 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 129,659 shares to 632,341 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 145,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,253 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

