Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP); As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.00 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 768,067 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 8,559 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 5,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 429,756 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 14,400 shares. First Trust LP owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 28,731 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 605,684 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 35,682 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Limited Liability holds 7.22% or 63,310 shares. 35,000 are held by Hussman Strategic. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 265 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd holds 42,170 shares. 38,719 are held by Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,966 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 1.25M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 94,377 shares.

