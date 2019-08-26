Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); As Boeing (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Monetary Management Group Decreased Its Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 218,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 17,386 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $366.35. About 328,780 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 7,835 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 15,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc reported 10,937 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Ipg Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matrix Asset Inc Ny has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 897 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Invest House Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,020 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,341 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. 1,230 were reported by Hollencrest. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 3,257 shares stake. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 15,612 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 34,239 shares. 295,958 were reported by Asset Mgmt One. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Omers Administration Corp reported 0.84% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 38.00 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.