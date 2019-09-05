Brown Capital Management Increases Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed by $13.74 Million Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 6,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 258,253 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd owns 3,084 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Advsr Ok accumulated 43,519 shares or 0.59% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement reported 94,403 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 96,729 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 21 shares. Amer Intll Gru Inc has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 136,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 10,769 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.03% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bamco accumulated 3.02 million shares. Etrade Llc reported 4,952 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 230,257 shares to 9.18 million shares, valued at $154.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 35,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56M shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $122.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).