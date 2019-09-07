Brown Capital Management Increases Position in Ipg Photonics (IPGP); Bainco International Investors Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Decreased by $460,412 as Share Value Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 8,559 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 5,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 487,451 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP)

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,250 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9,474 shares to 370,304 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).

