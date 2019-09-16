Brown Capital Management Increases Holding in Neogen (NEOG); Rk Capital Management Has Upped John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake by $571,362 as Share Value Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 247,942 shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 236,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 6.58 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408.86M, up from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 217,172 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,600 shares to 30,700 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,200 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 387,948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 258,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Df Dent reported 72,288 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.16% or 518,854 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.56% or 168,670 shares. Incorporated holds 0.01% or 23,438 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 648,632 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Focused Wealth Inc has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.02% stake. Whittier owns 1,025 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 18,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12,669 shares to 345,381 shares, valued at $53.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,875 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold NEOG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 46.62 million shares or 0.27% more from 46.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.06M shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Timber Creek Management Limited Com reported 233 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital has 0.37% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 8,235 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Brown Mngmt Limited holds 3.88% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 6.58M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 64,100 shares. Us Bank De reported 38,588 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 57,958 shares. Wasatch Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 2.59M shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 24,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 58,818 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 43,079 shares.

