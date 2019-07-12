Brown Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Realpage (RP) by $350,220 as Valuation Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 21,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 334,342 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 476,215 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $526.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

