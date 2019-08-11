Brown Capital Management Holds Stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY); Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Its Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Position by $501,700

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 882,656 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, down from 899,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 6,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 3,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.62. About 221,815 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Simple Formula For Methodical Wealth Creation – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Growth Story Plays Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 16,087 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 293,120 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Company holds 7.32% or 344,606 shares in its portfolio. Welch Lc reported 43,359 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 6.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cypress Mngmt (Wy) reported 16,456 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And owns 17,358 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.05% or 3,200 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37% or 253,345 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp has 7,230 shares. Blackhill holds 0.79% or 157,570 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.51% or 102,043 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 74,051 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Openness a Key Factor in Ascend Federal Credit Union’s Decision for Symitar – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Trade Desk Will Be Under Pressure – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/22/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 107,313 shares. Paloma Partners Management has 4,567 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,567 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.07% or 3,713 shares. First Republic Investment has 5,080 shares. Comm Bank & Trust accumulated 0.06% or 37,344 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,808 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 19,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,174 shares. Assetmark owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 12,455 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,010 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 68,064 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $413.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).