Brown Capital Management Holding in Inogen (INGN) Upped by $54.61 Million; Thompson Investment Management Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.87 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 574,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55M, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.26. About 180,087 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 741,628 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $370.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 61,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares to 12,466 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,488 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).