Brown Capital Management Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Has Cut by $1.31 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Boosted Its Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 11,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 329,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.08M, down from 340,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 962,833 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.43. About 1.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rwc Asset Management Llp has 5.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 68,915 shares. Kdi Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,189 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Hillhouse Capital Limited invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell Reed Fin owns 410,887 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Lc invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% or 10,680 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects Incorporated owns 806 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 372 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Payson & Com owns 31,141 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 54,930 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 7.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,882 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “At FedEx, The Pain Continues, And The Gain Isn’t In Sight – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point: The Secure And The Insecure – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Check Point Software Technologies Remains a Top Cybersecurity Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.