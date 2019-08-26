Brown Capital Management Holding In Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Was Increased; Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $5.64 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 141,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.00 million, up from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 61,947 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q Rev $57.5M-$59M; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING -TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY, SAFETY OF CSL112 FOR REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS FOLLOWING ACUTE MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 30,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 44,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $377.22. About 302,125 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 67,912 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 535,047 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3.75M shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 20,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 304,395 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 48,014 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.04% or 138,449 shares. Century Incorporated reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Commerce reported 10,045 shares stake. Us Bancshares De stated it has 39,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 7,781 shares. 700,537 were accumulated by Invesco. 62,633 are owned by First Trust L P. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 37 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 0.01% or 8,792 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $63.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 18 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 976 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 1,000 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc reported 2,481 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 6,906 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 14,200 shares. Preferred has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Colony Group Inc Limited Co owns 2,816 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 5,069 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% or 6,654 shares in its portfolio. Btim holds 13,030 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares to 83,225 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).