Brown Capital Management Holding in Bio Techne (TECH) Cut by $6.28 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted by $318,469 Its Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 31,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.72M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 98,058 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 445,406 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $209.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 141,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).