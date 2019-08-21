Brown Capital Management Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Has Trimmed by $30.65 Million; As Lsb Inds (LXU) Stock Value Declined, Gendell Jeffrey L Cut by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 13,941 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC’; 19/04/2018 – DJ LSB Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXU); 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 Million Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘CCC’

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.03 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $216.78. About 64,153 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 304,444 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $29.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $42,100 was bought by White Lynn F. ROEDEL RICHARD bought $103,727 worth of stock.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Iradimed Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; McDermott Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Comerica Bancshares reported 19,990 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 15,491 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 42,482 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 249,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 33,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 655 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 255,900 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 650 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.