Brown Capital Management Has Upped Equifax (EFX) Holding by $457,840 as Stock Value Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Its Position by $4.60 Million

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 28,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 58,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 86,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 10,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 6,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 584,370 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2,541 shares. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 12.87% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Whittier Trust has 1,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.05% or 101,153 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 75,166 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 2,387 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 55,504 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.32% or 15,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 24,376 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel reported 0.39% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3 shares. Reynders Mcveigh reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72,242 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $357.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,374 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).