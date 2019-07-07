Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stake By $18.82 Million; Ball (BLL)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 179 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 209 sold and decreased their stakes in Ball Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 262.22 million shares, down from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ball Corp in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 173 Increased: 105 New Position: 74.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 21.90%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 7.94M shares with $437.71 million value, down from 8.28 million last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $4.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 188,504 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $24.03 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 56.11 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 737,153 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.14% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,119 shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.59 million for 27.60 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 40.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MANH’s profit will be $16.15M for 70.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Alteryx Inc stake by 1.26M shares to 3.27M valued at $274.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 11,626 shares and now owns 52,369 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was raised too.