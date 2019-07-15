Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stake by $555,135 as Stock Price Declined; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Holding by $490,000

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 1.94 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 219,090 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Exits Sky; 26/04/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference “Unite To Cure”; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE 2Q EPS 12C; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE STRUCTURE TO HAVE TWO BUSINESS UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Homology Medicines Appoints Alise Reicin, MD, to the Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Spring Bank Submits IND Application for SB 11285, an IV-Administered STING Agonist, for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,700 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc holds 199,302 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 266,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 164,672 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 17,369 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Us Bancorporation De reported 2,361 shares. 90,010 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 10,717 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership owns 1.15 million shares. The New York-based Element Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 77,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. The insider Anderson James M. bought $56,855. 2,000 shares valued at $22,516 were bought by Rice John McCune Jr. on Wednesday, May 22.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 27,654 shares to 112,107 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $4.26 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Downgrades Homebuilders On Macro, Cycle Concerns – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.