Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 8,995 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 32,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 347.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 109,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 140,832 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 31,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 9.35 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares to 73,995 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,386 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,780 are held by Aspiriant Limited Co. First In holds 9,175 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.75% or 3,900 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Llc holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 244,475 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 1.21M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wealthquest invested in 0.12% or 5,912 shares. Haverford Trust reported 1.03% stake. Cwm accumulated 27,392 shares. 294,747 are owned by Patten & Patten Tn. Schulhoff And Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,108 shares. New England Invest Retirement Group holds 16,226 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 374,924 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.54M shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 27.64 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 1St Source Savings Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 16,463 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 12,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 18,963 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 114,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 37,891 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.03% or 67,962 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 35,872 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,799 are held by Retirement Planning Group. D E Shaw & invested in 179,414 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 399,769 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0.09% or 4.89 million shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,067 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).