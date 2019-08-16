Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Position By $17.94 Million; Clearwater Paper Has 1.88 Sentiment

Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 60 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 32 sold and decreased their stakes in Clearwater Paper Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 12.98 million shares, down from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearwater Paper Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 27 Increased: 40 New Position: 20.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc analyzed 358,834 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)'s stock declined 8.84%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 9.47M shares with $481.41 million value, down from 9.82M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 680,797 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation for 31,800 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc owns 328,875 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.06% invested in the company for 64,033 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 107,499 shares.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 76,579 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has declined 14.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $275.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp has $50 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -10.90% below currents $44.33 stock price. Cognex Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.54% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 14,780 shares. Thompson Mngmt reported 10,000 shares. Mai Cap accumulated 4,000 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 623 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 13,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 464 shares or 0% of the stock. Welch Forbes Limited Com holds 0.47% or 369,849 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Llc has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 114,854 shares. Parkside Financial Bank stated it has 1,300 shares. 100,643 were accumulated by Prudential. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.97M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 2.03 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa owns 12,335 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 76,913 shares to 1.15M valued at $86.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaukos Corp stake by 153,276 shares and now owns 2.47M shares. Alarm Com Hldgs Inc was raised too.

