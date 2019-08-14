Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed By $376,236 Its Netscout Sys (NTCT) Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. See Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $206.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $197.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $192 New Target: $201 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) stake by 0.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 13,437 shares as Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 4.92M shares with $138.02M value, down from 4.93M last quarter. Netscout Sys Inc now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 385,651 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1,846 shares to 5,552 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 5,837 shares and now owns 27,431 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was raised too.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 315,175 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Dupont Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,799 shares. 19,150 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. Swiss Bancshares has 142,428 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Brown Lc reported 4.92M shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 1.14% or 833,268 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 2.43 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,562 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $115.33 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.48% or 1.12M shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.67% or 53,651 shares. Bartlett Ltd holds 0.24% or 38,103 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.30M shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,200 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 181,967 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,564 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 13,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 42,532 shares. 2,342 are held by Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,387 shares. Brookstone Management holds 2,456 shares.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.45M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC