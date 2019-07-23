Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding by $2.41 Million; Stock Value Rose; Ecor1 Capital Raised Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $25.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30 million, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.27% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 498,418 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 77,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.13M, up from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 240,449 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $189.39 million activity. 275,000 shares were sold by Braslyn Ltd., worth $18.98M on Friday, March 1. $1.04M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Johnson Craig A. 248,781 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $18.64 million were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session – Benzinga" on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What You Must Know About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance" published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: "Here's Why Mirati Therapeutics Jumped 55.8% in January – Motley Fool" on February 04, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1.11M shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 233,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,146 shares, and cut its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was sold by Spencer Justin.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire" on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Vocera Communications, Inc.'s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "First Vocera Smartbadge Delivered to Long-time Healthcare Customer – Business Wire" on February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 230,257 shares to 9.18M shares, valued at $154.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 836,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).