Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Sentiment Is 3.43

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 0.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 11,457 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)'s stock declined 8.84%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 9.48M shares with $454.70 million value, up from 9.47M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 605,463 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 0.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 11,457 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 9.48M shares with $454.70 million value, up from 9.47M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 605,463 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $141.54 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.

Hudock Capital Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. for 40,429 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 24,653 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 0.06% invested in the company for 2,407 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 23,023 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16,968 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is -9.58% below currents $47.28 stock price. Cognex had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $3600 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, September 23.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Nextgen Healthcare Inc stake by 85,608 shares to 9.10 million valued at $181.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 11,349 shares and now owns 329,419 shares. Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) was reduced too.

