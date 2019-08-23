Brown Capital Management Has Raised By $457,840 Its Equifax (EFX) Holding; First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Had 3 Bulls

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 56.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 3,880 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 10,700 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 6,820 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 297,346 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach

Among 4 analysts covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. First Quantum Minerals Ltd has $17 highest and $11 lowest target. $14.63’s average target is 71.31% above currents $8.54 stock price. First Quantum Minerals Ltd had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) rating on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15 target. See First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.19M shares traded. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The firm operates six mines, including the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper-zinc mine in Finland; the Ravensthorpe nickel-cobalt mine in Australia; and the Ã‡ayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

More notable recent First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive First Quantum Minerals’s (TSE:FM) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “First Quantum signals potential restart of Ravensthorpe mine – MINING.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Pros And Cons Of Freezing Your Credit – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.