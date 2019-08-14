Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Netscout Sys (NTCT) by $376,236 as Share Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.78. About 15.87M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 13,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.02 million, down from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 385,651 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 23, 2018, BOARD OF OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 10,850 shares to 3.72M shares, valued at $391.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

