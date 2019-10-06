Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Upped Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435.74M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 230,417 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 19,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,151 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 18,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests invested in 219,729 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,608 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 502,597 shares. 1St Source Bankshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,554 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68,534 were reported by Prelude Mgmt Lc. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 13,950 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,147 shares. Eastern National Bank reported 113,862 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru reported 2.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Invest Advsrs Lc reported 32,904 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 3,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company owns 18,830 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn invested 3.88% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 27,206 shares to 141,815 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 107,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,154 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 60.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.