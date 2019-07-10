Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Incyte (INCY) Holding By $814,764; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Sentiment Is 1.64

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 9,474 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 370,304 shares with $31.85M value, down from 379,778 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $17.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 477,540 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q REV. $382.3M, EST. $388.8M; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 100 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 61 sold and reduced stakes in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 233.88 million shares, up from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amicus Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 40 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider SWAIN PAULA J sold $811,900. Wenqing Yao also sold $1.19M worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Thursday, January 17. $435,975 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) was sold by Trower Paul.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 61.59 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) stake by 574,794 shares to 2.71 million valued at $258.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 7,606 shares and now owns 753,768 shares. Alteryx Inc was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Incyte had 18 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of INCY in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by William Blair. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda sBLAs for 6-Week Dosing to be Reviewed by FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,100 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 56,000 shares. Lau Assoc Lc holds 12,532 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cleararc Capital accumulated 0.07% or 4,312 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sei Invs holds 38,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,622 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 2,671 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw & Communications has 1.07M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 39,075 shares. 62,617 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com. 61,645 are owned by Amp Investors Ltd. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 316,018 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has 6,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 8.3% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for 21.64 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 19.62 million shares or 7.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc has 5.59% invested in the company for 9.50 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management Inc has invested 5.55% in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

The stock increased 3.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 2.09 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOLD August 23rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony’s “Rollable” Smartphone Won’t Save Its Mobile Business – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foldable iPad Wouldn’t Be the Right Fit for Apple – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 227% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Samsung Galaxy Fold Orders Canceled Over Technical Issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% EPS growth.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The Company’s principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease.