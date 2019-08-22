Brown Capital Management Has Lifted Its Align Technology (ALGN) Position; Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings has $74 highest and $61 lowest target. $67.71’s average target is 46.31% above currents $46.28 stock price. Alarm.com Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $61 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Raymond James maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, March 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $70 target. Credit Suisse maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Roth Capital. Maxim Group maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis New Target: $70.0000 75.0000

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58 New Target: $61 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $70 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 49.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 1,846 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5,552 shares with $1.58M value, up from 3,706 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.89. About 518,199 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was made by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Among 4 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $307.80’s average target is 71.10% above currents $179.89 stock price. Align Tech had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 476,215 shares to 4.15M valued at $526.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) stake by 72,242 shares and now owns 5.47M shares. Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 253,600 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership invested in 2.93% or 1.80 million shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,787 shares. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% or 833,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 13,878 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 791,092 shares. 10,334 are owned by Bbr Prns Lc. Invesco has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 75 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 2,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Management Limited Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 201,861 shares. Scotia accumulated 0% or 808 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Share Price Is Up 218% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Is Crashing Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology Announces $200 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 341,546 shares traded. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Alarm.com Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2Q SaaS, License Revenue $69.4M to $69.6M; 02/05/2018 – Alarm.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 27C; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 SaaS, License Revenue $284M to $284.5M; 09/04/2018 – Danalock Integrated into Alarm.com Platform for Global Markets; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $89.5M

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It has a 101.93 P/E ratio. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions.

More notable recent Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.