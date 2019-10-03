Brown Capital Management Has Lifted Abiomed (ABMD) Position by $32.72 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position by $1.39 Million; Market Value Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 125,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353.87M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 715,722 shares traded or 22.53% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 55,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 174,474 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 119,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N.. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 800,823 are held by Wellington Gp Llp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 285 shares. Shapiro Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.26M shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 528,668 shares. Adage Prtn Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.08M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,982 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,776 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 144,159 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 20,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60,428 shares to 166,639 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 107,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,592 shares to 48,777 shares, valued at $29.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).