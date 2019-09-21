Brown Capital Management Has Increased Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $55.95 Million; Brt Apartments (BRT) Market Value Declined While Towerview Has Decreased Position by $682,052

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 120,672 shares traded or 323.53% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 888,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 6.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.87 million, up from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 380,926 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.59 million shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $128.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,164 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Lowe’s credits this new strategy in beating Home Depot on sales growth – CNBC” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PROS Launches Integrated Retail Platform for Airlines’ Shift to Digital Selling – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 18, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

