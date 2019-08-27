Brown Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Dexcom (DXCM) by $300,832; Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) Shareholder Knott David M Cut Stake by $670,800 as Shares Declined

Knott David M decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 47,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 453,403 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 100.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 5,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 2,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $175.2. About 567,061 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 64,249 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 80,019 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 256,942 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors owns 454,557 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech accumulated 66,425 shares. Gideon invested in 0.31% or 32,513 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 36,227 shares. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 132,700 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 308,118 shares. Hbk Lp owns 419,047 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Limited has 4.33% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 202,527 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Da Davidson & owns 12,615 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 342,187 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $437.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

